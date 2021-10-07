DESCRIPTION:
WDRB News is looking for news interns who are passionate about pursuing a career in digital or broadcast news.
Applicants must be current college students who can complete internships for school credit. Interns are heavily involved in all aspects of our newsroom operations, from learning to write stories for newscasts and WDRB.com to running teleprompter and shooting and editing stories.
During the first half of the internship, students will explore every role within the newsroom. The second half will allow interns to focus on a specific area or position to hone skills and set students up for professional success.
Newsroom interns must be extroverted go-getters who are passionate about journalism and gaining experience and are not afraid to ask questions!
REQUIREMENTS:
- Current college student pursuing journalism, communications or broadcast degree
- Interested in pursuing a career as a news reporter/MSJ, producer, photographer, digital producer, sports reporter, assignment editor, etc.
- Must receive college credit for internship
SALARY / WAGE:
This is not a paid internship.
CONTACT:
If interested, please send cover letter and resume to jmorton@wdrb.com