LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released the incident report from the raid of Breonna Taylor's home Tuesday, but it offered almost no new information.
The report released three months after the shooting that killed Taylor is mostly blank, with few details of the incident and some incorrect entries.
It cites a police-involved death investigation and identifies Taylor, 26, as the victim. It also has a box to check for forced entry, which was checked “No,” and it also said “none” in a space for the victim's injuries.
See the full report below:
Taylor, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.
