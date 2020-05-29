LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney representing the family of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor said local police officers who shot and killed her made several mistakes during their March 13 raid on her apartment.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department violated policy and procedures because the suspect they were looking for was already in custody before the raid on Taylor's apartment, said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Taylor family in a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved.
Taylor was killed when police served a "no-knock" warrant at her apartment. The officers claimed a known drug dealer was using Taylor’s address to received packages and was and was seen picking up items from the residence.
A U.S. postal inspector in Louisville, however, said his office found "no packages of interest" going to Taylor's residence, according to a recent WDRB News report, and police did not use his office to verify the matter.
During a Zoom meeting on Friday, Crump said the officers failed to identify themselves and randomly sprayed bullets into Taylor's apartment. He also called for an end to no-knock warrants.
"We are joined in this by Sen. Rand Paul, from across the aisle, who said in the aftermath of Breonna Taylor’s execution in her own apartment that these no knock warrants should be abolished,” Crump said.
Friday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer temporarily suspended such warrants, which allow officers to burst into a home.
Crump is asking for murder charges against all three officers involved in the shooting.
