LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local stroke survivor hopes her near death experience helps save lives.
"I was given a 5 percent chance of living. I had a massive stroke," said Dr. Christine Cosby-Gaither, stroke survivor.
In January of 2019, Dr. Christine Cosby-Gaither suffered a massive ischemic stroke and spent several months in rehab.
During that time, Dr. Cosby-Gaither had to re-learn to walk, talk and write. That prompted Dr. Cosby-Gaither to form a 501(c)3 nonprofit, "A Stroke of Grace."
A Stroke of Grace will host its inaugural event, “Coffee and Conversations” on Saturday,
October 29, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Brew & Sip Coffee Bar 505 W. Broadway Louisville, Kentucky.
This event is designed to raise awareness about the risks associated with
strokes and provide practical steps for preventing a stroke in the future. The panel discussion,
taking place on World Stroke Day will feature: Dr. Christine Cosby-Gaither, the founder of “A
Stroke of Grace;” Krystal Goodner-Spratt, the daughter of a stroke survivor; Djuan Means, a
former physical therapist, personal trainer, and owner of “By Any Means Fitness;” and Benjamin Kirk, a stroke survivor.
"The purpose of this is really to help and assist stroke survivors," said Dr. Cosby-Gaither. "Specifically, black stroke survivors to have a community discussion to talk about things that are happening with them."
Dr. Cosby-Gaither hopes to save lives by educating the public about the risks associated with strokes.
The in-person event is sold out, but it will be streaming live on Facebook. To watch the live feed, just click here.
