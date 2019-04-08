LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the branches of the Louisville Free Public Library is receiving national recognition for its building style.
The American Institute of Architects just gave the library's South Central Regional Branch an award for its structure and design.
It's one of only six library branches across the country to receive it.
The South Central Regional library opened in 2017. It's located at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard, near McCawley Road.
The 40,000 square-foot building houses more than 100,000 books and features two large community meeting rooms, several smaller rooms for studying and reading, and dedicated spaces for teens and children.
"With its angular forms and industrial materials, this library reflects human intervention in the natural world, while celebrating its organic surroundings," the American Institute of Architects wrote in a statement. "Sitting in a 100-year-old forest in an area where clear cutting for development has long been the custom, the project harnesses sustainable design to create a flexible and responsible program."
About 18,000 people visit each month and have checked out more than 550,000 books and other materials.
