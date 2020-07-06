LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old man died and another driver was critically injured Monday afternoon in Elizabethtown in an accident that involved four vehicles.
The 19-year-old was heading west on U.S. 62 near Magnet Drive in a car when, police said, he crossed into the opposite lane “for unknown reasons” and crashed into a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle that were heading east. The initial collision caused the pickup truck to flip and crash into another eastbound pickup truck.
The 19-year-old was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The sport utility vehicle driver was airlifted to University Hospital with critical injuries, according to Elizabethtown Police Department.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
