LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Preston Highway late Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Preston Highway and Bates Avenue, not far from Okolona Elementary School. Seventh Division Major Brian Kuriger says a large crowd was celebrating at the restaurant, when there was some kind of altercation that led to shots being fired.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Major Kuriger also says a teenage female was taken to University Hospital after being shot.
LMPD is investigating. If you have any information, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.
