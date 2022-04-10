LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 71 north near Zorn Avenue were shut down on Sunday night after a fatal crash.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle driving northbound lost control "for an unknown reason," ran off the roadway and crashed, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The crash occurred at mile marker 4.8, just before Interstate 264, according to a TRIMARC tweet.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another passenger was rushed to University of Louisville where they were listed in critical condition, Mitchell said.
LMPD has not yet determined which person was driving the vehicle. The Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Traffic update: I-71 Traffic is being diverted off to Zorn Avenue. https://t.co/vYbhtFjrZI— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) April 11, 2022
Traffic is being rerouted off Zorn Avenue. The interstate is expected to be closed for two to three hours.
