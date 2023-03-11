LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died and a man was injured after crashing a car into a steel beam support on Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday afternoon.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed a vehicle was traveling southbound, then for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and struck a steel beam support.
The female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and the male driver was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident fully closed the bridge for nearly an hour.
