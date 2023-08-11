LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died and two others were seriously injured after a head-on crash Friday in south Louisville.
In a news release Friday, Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to a two vehicle crash on St. Andrews Church Road, near Quillman Drive, just before 12:30 p.m..
The investigation shows a woman driving an SUV crossed the center line and hit a passenger van head-on. The van had two people inside. A man driving the van was taken by ambulance to UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, where he died.
The woman driving the SUV and a male passenger from the van were both taken by EMS to UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville. The woman is in serious condition. The male passenger has serious injuries that police said don't appear life-threatening.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
