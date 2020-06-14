LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after five people were shot near the Dave Armstrong Extreme Park.
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, LMPD's Fifth Division responded to reports of multiple people shot at Clay and Franklin Streets near the skate park. Officers found three shooting victims at the scene. Two of the three victims were taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The other victim was pronounced dead on scene. While investigating, two more victims were found, bringing the total to five victims, who were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD says it does not appear any of the victims were the shooter. No other information has been released about the victims. The Homicide Unit is investigating.
