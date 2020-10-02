LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot Friday afternoon and dropped off at a Louisville hospital, where he died, police said.
Louisville Metro Police Department said the man was driven to University Hospital in a private vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. and was pronounced dead a short while later.
Police have not released the man’s name or age.
LMPD asked that anyone with information about the case call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.