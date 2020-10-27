LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a head-on crash near Salem, Indiana.
Police responded to a report of a two-car crash Tuesday around 4:10 p.m. on State Road 60, near Abbott Lane, just west of Salem, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Investigators believe Jerry Edward Mosier, 57, of Salem, was driving westbound on SR 60 when he crossed over the center line and hit a vehicle in the eastbound lane head-on.
Police said Mosier's vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road, while the other vehicle spun and came to a stop on the north side of the road.
Mosier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to University Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries.
Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but toxicology reports are pending.
