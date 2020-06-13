LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 26th Street near Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s or 30s dead with gunshot wounds.
The Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
