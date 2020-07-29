LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash near Iroquois Park.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms the single vehicle crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Manslick Road between Melody Lane and Palatka Road.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, witnesses said a red passenger car was traveling northbound on Manslick Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the roadway and hit a tree. The car then caught fire.
Mitchell said the driver received fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRP Fire and LMPD have the roadway blocked for the investigation. The road is expected to open shortly before 4:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
