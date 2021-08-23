LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More information is being released a day after a fire destroyed a barn at a horse racing track in Henderson, Kentucky.
The fire at Ellis Park started early Sunday morning at the receiving barn. Jeff Inman, the track's general manager, said seven horses were in the barn at the time of the fire.
All seven horses in the barn were rescued successfully, but one horse — the same horse spotted running alongside a highway Saturday morning — suffered minor injuries. Officials said the filly, named Bold and Bossy, is being treated for burns at a hospital in Lexington.
Inman said no people were in the barn when it went up in flames.
The fire chief said the barn appears to be a "total loss." The park's racing secretary said the park will have to rebuild the barn for next year.
All races scheduled for Sunday were canceled because of the fire, but training at the track resumed Monday morning. Workers hope races will resume this weekend.
Right now, it's still not clear what sparked the fire.
