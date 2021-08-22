Ellis Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the receiving barn at Ellis Park early Sunday morning.

According to Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman, no people were in the barn when it caught fire and early indications suggests all seven horses in the barn were successfully rescued.

All races scheduled for Sunday have been canceled. Historical Horse Racing gaming and simulcast wagering in the clubhouse will go on as scheduled.

