LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the receiving barn at Ellis Park early Sunday morning.
According to Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman, no people were in the barn when it caught fire and early indications suggests all seven horses in the barn were successfully rescued.
Receiving barn fire at Ellis Park this morning. According to trainer Ron Moquett, whose barn foreman took video. all horses were removed safely. Training and racing cancelled today, per Moquett. pic.twitter.com/4uyUUsXnQO— Ray Paulick (@raypaulick) August 22, 2021
All races scheduled for Sunday have been canceled. Historical Horse Racing gaming and simulcast wagering in the clubhouse will go on as scheduled.
