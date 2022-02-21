LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a a standoff Monday afternoon on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. 

The pursuit began "out of Indiana" around 2 p.m. along I-65 South in Clarksville and Jeffersonville, Kentucky State Police Trooper Scotty Sharp said. 

The pursuit may have included a stolen car that was involved in a possible carjacking incident, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said. 



The standoff began on southbound I-65 around the 114 mile marker — between KY 44 exit to Mt. Washington and Shepherdsville — near the rest area with KSP, LMPD, the Shepherdsville Police Department and the Jeffersonville Police Department on scene. The SWAT Team also assisted during the standoff. 

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said one person was arrested at the scene. 

As of 4 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-65 had reopened. The southbound lanes were expected to open by 4:30 p.m. 

KSP is investigating the pursuit and standoff. 

This story may be updated. 

