Guns drawn at police standoff on I-65 in Bullitt County
Guns drawn at a police standoff on I-65 in Bullitt County on Feb. 21. (Courtesy of Brittany Wood)
The standoff began on southbound I-65 around the 114 mile marker — between KY 44 exit to Mt. Washington and Shepherdsville — near the rest area with KSP, LMPD, the Shepherdsville Police Department and the Jeffersonville Police Department on scene. The SWAT Team also assisted during the standoff.
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said one person was arrested at the scene.
As of 4 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-65 had reopened. The southbound lanes were expected to open by 4:30 p.m.