LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue.
Officers then located a man with "non-life-threatening" gunshot wounds.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
LMPD Sixth Division officers are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it at 574-LMPD or online here.
