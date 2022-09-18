LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A woman was killed in an overnight crash in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officers responded the crash on Outer Loop near Interstate 65 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police believe a woman was driving westbound on Outer Loop, and was in the process of turning left onto the I-65 southbound ramp, when she was hit by a car on Outer Loop.
The impact of the crash caused the woman's vehicle to overturn and rollover, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
The woman, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a man, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries, Ellis said.
Police are still investigating the crash.
