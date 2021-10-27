LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a person was killed and another injured in a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday.
MetroSafe said the double shooting was reported at 6:18 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northwestern Parkway, near 35th Street.
LMPD said a man died at the scene and a woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in "serious condition." Both victims are believed to be in their 20s, according to police.
The department also said it had a person of interest detained, but it's unclear whether or not that person will be charged.
"We have a person of interest that we have detained but, right now, it's so early in the investigation that we're not sure if he's involved in this or not," Maj. Matt Meager, with LMPD's Major Crimes Unit, said.
This marks the city's third homicide in three days and the 166th homicide this year. The record, which was set last year, is 173.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.