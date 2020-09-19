LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another was injured Saturday night in a crash involving two electronic scooters and a car on the Second Street Bridge, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD said the crashed happened about 11 p.m. Saturday and that neither of the adult males were wearing helmets, according to a news release. One scooter operator died at the scene. The other suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
The Second Street Bridge is expected to remain closed until approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, according to LMPD.
