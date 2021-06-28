LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female was killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened about midnight near the Third Street exit, when a BMW traveling east in the westbound lanes hit a Saturn Vue head-on.
After the crash, the Saturn was hit from the rear by a semi-tractor trailer that was also traveling on westbound I-64.
Police said a female passenger in the front seat of Saturn died at the scene. The driver was taken to University Hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries. Two juvenile passengers in the Saturn were taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment of injuries. There is no word on their conditions or extent of injuries.
The driver of the BMW was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi declined treatment at the scene.
There is no information on any possible charges. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
