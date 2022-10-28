Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a check Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022, to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The $1 million donation is going to help victims of the Dec. 2021 tornados.
Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a check Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022, to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The $1 million donation is going to help victims of the Dec. 2021 tornados.
Sandra Aiken, board member of Kentucky Habitat for Humanity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million donation will help Kentucky tornado victims.
Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the check Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity.
The check presentation took place at a construction site where mechanic Ernie Aiken died.
His daughter Sandra is on the Habitat board and says her dad always wanted the property to be used to help the community.
1 of 21
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON SPRINGS, KT - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON SPRINGS, KT - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
IMAGES | Residents of Dawson Springs, Ky. begin picking up the pieces after tornado
1 of 21
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON SPRINGS, KT - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON SPRINGS, KT - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON CREEK, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON CREEK, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
Dominick Del Vecchio
From Louisville to Dawson Springs, the donations for tornado victims have been pouring in — filling up two buildings at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church. (WDRB photo)
From Louisville to Dawson Springs, the donations for tornado victims have been pouring in — filling up two buildings at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church. (WDRB photo)
From Louisville to Dawson Springs, the donations for tornado victims have been pouring in — filling up two buildings at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church. (WDRB photo)
From Louisville to Dawson Springs, the donations for tornado victims have been pouring in — filling up two buildings at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church. (WDRB photo)
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers use the high school in Dawson Springs, Ky. to sort items donated for tornado victims. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers use the high school in Dawson Springs, Ky. to sort items donated for tornado victims. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers use the high school in Dawson Springs, Ky. to sort items donated for tornado victims. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers use the high school in Dawson Springs, Ky. to sort items donated for tornado victims. Dec. 15, 2021.
"And I think that they have ran with it and they are doing good works and it just makes me so proud," Sandra Aiken said. "My dad would have been very proud of this. He had his shop just right back there and worked on everybody's car in Dawson Springs."
The money will be used to build 30 new homes for tornado victims in Dawson Springs.
The other money will go to other Habitat offices to help with tornado recovery.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.