LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million donation will help Kentucky tornado victims.

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the check Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity.

The check presentation took place at a construction site where mechanic Ernie Aiken died. 

His daughter Sandra is on the Habitat board and says her dad always wanted the property to be used to help the community.

"And I think that they have ran with it and they are doing good works and it just makes me so proud," Sandra Aiken said. "My dad would have been very proud of this. He had his shop just right back there and worked on everybody's car in Dawson Springs."

The money will be used to build 30 new homes for tornado victims in Dawson Springs.

The other money will go to other Habitat offices to help with tornado recovery.

