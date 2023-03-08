LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire officials said a man was found dead after firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park early Wednesday.
The fire at the Savannah Square apartments in the 4700 block of Cofer Avenue, off Dixie Highway, was reported around 3:45 a.m. PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman said there was no sign of a fire when crews arrived, and they had to determine which apartment was affected. Firefighters found the man's body after entering the apartment.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man Wednesday as 62-year-old Glenn White. His cause of death is listed as accidental smoke inhalation.
Meiman said the fire was contained to one apartment and had burned itself out before crews arrived.
"It could have been a fire that's what we consider is sealed up," Meiman said. "It consumed all of his oxygen, and it kind of burned itself out, is what we're assuming right now."
Neighbors said White had a very kind heart, but was dealing with mobility challenges, so they tried to help him with small errands and household chores.
"He was in a wheelchair," said Paula Fisher, who lives in a nearby apartment. "He had just one leg but he was able to get around fairly good and everything. We just hung out and talked and everything, and I'm going to miss that. He was a very big-hearted person."
