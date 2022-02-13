LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died in a crash after losing control of their car and hitting a tree in east Louisville.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Wolf Pen Branch Road, which is near Norton Commons.
Police say the car ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire. Police do not know why the car went off the road.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene. The coroner has not yet released the name of person who died.
LMPD is investigating the crash.
