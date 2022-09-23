LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian walking on tracks was seriously injured by a train early Friday morning.
According to a release from Louisville Metro Police, 1st Division officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to train tracks near East Chestnut and Wenzel streets.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a train while walking on the track.
He was taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital with "serious injures." The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.