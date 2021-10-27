LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police and the FBI said they've arrested members of a major Louisville gang that was being fueled by drug money.
Seven people are behind bars, and investigators are looking for more. Authorities said they are all members of a gang known as "Everybody Shines Together," or EST.
Ten people were indicted on various drug charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.
Some of the individuals also face firearms charges. Authorities also confiscated $160,000 in cash and found a stolen vehicle.
- Eric D. Mosley, 30
- Zaman Taylor, 21
- Khasi Jones, 28
- Devonzo Summers, 24
- Ricos Mosley, 33
- Barry Reed, 20
- Cedric Palmer, 25
- Aerion Cook, 21
- Dazaray Rice, 27
- Darrian Toogood, 24
During a joint news conference with FBI Louisville Wednesday morning, LMPD Chief Erika Shields said the arrests come after a months-long investigation.
"I'm often asked what is the driver of the gang activity. What I will say to you is it's violence. Violence is what makes a gang legitimate," Shields said. "And what they're describing here — the narcotics, the trafficking of drugs — that funds the mission, the mission of violence. So to target these individuals who are playing a critical role in furthering this violence is essential."
Three of the suspects — Jones, Summers and Reed — are still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
The penalties on these federal charges range from 15 years to life in prison.
