LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 13-year-old was was killed on Saturday in an off-road vehicle crash in southern Indiana.
In a release, Indiana Conservation Officers said its officers were called just after 5 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. near Hanover in Jefferson County for a serious injury accident.
When officers arrived, they found a side-by-side off-road vehicle on its side. A 13-year-old female died at the scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
