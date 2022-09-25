HANOVER ORV CRASH MAP.png

A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road vehicle crash on Saturday near Hanover, Indiana. Sept. 25, 2022. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 13-year-old was was killed on Saturday in an off-road vehicle crash in southern Indiana.

In a release, Indiana Conservation Officers said its officers were called just after 5 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. near Hanover in Jefferson County for a serious injury accident.

When officers arrived, they found a side-by-side off-road vehicle on its side. A 13-year-old female died at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags