LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- The shooting Wednesday morning that killed a 16-year-old and injured two other teenagers waiting for their school bus focused more attention on the fact that Jefferson County Public Schools no longer has resource officers stationed in most schools.
Louisville Metro Police First Division Commander Shannon Lauder said students were waiting at the bus stop when a vehicle drove by and fired gunshots into the group. Two of the students were hit. A 16-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
A 13-year-old boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He's expected to survive, per LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A 14-year-old girl was treated at the scene, and LMPD said she was grazed in the shooting.
It's not clear whether having officers in the schools could have prevented the bus stop shooting, but Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday called for them to be back in schools. She said the officers interacted with students and provided valuable intelligence that could prevent violence.
LMPD pulled its officers out of the schools in 2019 because of budget cuts, and the school board then canceled the contracts of other officers.
JCPS has considered forming its own police force, but that hasn't happened.
