LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From calling it one of the toughest days in the districts to urging politicians for solutions, Louisville leaders across the spectrum reacted Wednesday to the drive-by shooting at a bus stop that killed one student and injured two others.
This is one of our toughest days at @JCPSKY. We have suffered another devastating loss to senseless gun violence. Our hearts go out to the family of the Eastern HS student whose life was ended. We are providing support for the students.— Dr. Marty Pollio (@JCPSSuper) September 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police First Division Commander Shannon Lauder said students were waiting at the bus stop when a vehicle drove by and fired gunshots into the group. Two of the students were hit. A 16-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio called the incident "one of the toughest days" in the district.
The bus stop is in the district of Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur, D-4, who is issuing a challenge to the entire community.
"You're rightfully so very angry. I need you to turn that anger into advocacy —because that is the only thing that will incite action," he said. "My job is to pass laws. Mayor Fischer's job is make sure that those laws actually happen. The chief's is to make sure those laws are enforced. What's your job? Because everyone in Louisville is responsible for Louisville."
Louisville Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, asked Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to call in Kentucky State Police, the National Guard or "whoever is necessary to stop this wave of violence to protect our children."
@louisvillemayor, it’s time to call in the state police, national guard, whoever is necessary to stop this wave of violence and protect our children. And we need regular press conferences from you to update on progress. They need to start immediately. https://t.co/Nw9bCddyIp— Councilman Anthony Piagentini (@CMPiagentini) September 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Council President David James also called on Fischer to "lead" after the shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
"We need the mayor to lead because this is an issue that requires the executive branch. We stand ready to work in partnership but can’t do it ourselves and need him to be a willing partner," James said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "We are looking at all options legislatively, but this is a problem that requires the whole of government and the whole of community to solve."
U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth said he was "shattered by the senseless violence and death."
"I am outraged by the politicians who continue to guarantee the free flow of these weapons of murder on our streets," Yarmuth said in a tweet. "When will it be enough?"
The Jefferson County Teachers Association of Kentucky said gun violence creates a "profound trauma" for students and teachers in the district.
"We know this loss creates profound trauma for our students, schools and our own colleague," the JCTA said in a statement. "We hope the other students harmed in the incident recover from their physical wounds and we are cognizant their devastating trauma ill persist long after."
Our hearts break this morning with the news of the senseless violence targeting children waiting for a school bus. This is unacceptable. Report those responsible. Contact us (263-6000) or @LMPD (574-LMPD). The safety of our community depends on ALL of us working together. pic.twitter.com/zXPvqcc2oq— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 22, 2021
Louisville's FBI office also tweeted its condolences, saying, "Our hearts break this morning with the news of the senseless violence targeting children waiting for a school bus. This is unacceptable.
"The safety of our community depends on ALL of us working together."
