LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremony Tuesday remembered fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Peter Grignon, who was killed in the line of duty 16 years ago.
People gathered at Cave Hill Cemetery to honor the life and legacy of Grignon. In 2005, he was responding to a hit-and-run call in south Louisville when a 17-year-old suspect shot and killed him. Grignon was 27 years old when he died and had been an officer for two years.
His widow addressed the police officers who were in attendance.
"I just know that he is so proud of you guys," Rebecca Grignon Reker said. "So proud of the fact that you keep showing up, that you keep having each other's backs, that you keep protecting our community and that you continue to love and you continue to have compassion."
The ceremony is held every year to remember the sacrifice Grignon made for his community.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.