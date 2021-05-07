LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man killed in a three-vehicle accident in the California neighborhood Thursday evening has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Tavion Smith-Graham died from "multiple blunt force injuries" from the accident at the intersection of 18th Street and West Broadway just before 11 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police Department said speed was a factor in the accident.
According to police, witnesses told LMPD a Dodge Challenger was speeding westbound on Broadway and ran a light at the intersection of 18th and Broadway.
Smith-Graham was hit by a vehicle going southbound on 18th Street before hitting another vehicle.
He was pronounced dead the scene.
