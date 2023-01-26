LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big investment of federal funds will help Kentucky expand internet access.
Kentucky is getting more than $180 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The commonwealth is one of four states getting additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds targeted toward increasing affordable, high-speed internet.
Kentucky's funds will support the state's Broadband Deployment Fund, a competitive grant program that aims to provide internet to areas that currently have no internet service or slow internet service.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest funding will connect 45,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet.
"This is a lifeline that can improve our lives, our standard of living, and it's as important as any road or bridge that's out there," Beshear said. "Better internet is just a key part of our plan to build a better Kentucky, and it'll be critical to the success of our state's economy and future job creation."
The governor added that, in total, with Kentucky's own investments and other ARP funding received prior to this, the state now has nearly $600 million dedicated to expanding internet access.
Kentucky's Broadband Deployment Office believes this latest funding will help serve around 16% of locations still lacking high-speed internet access.
