LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children sustained injuries from a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon near Marysville in northeast Clark County, Indiana.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the state fire marshal is investigating a fire that broke out just after 12:30 p.m. on Nabb New Washington Road West. The New Washington Fire Department said the first units on scene were met with smoke coming from the second story of a residential structure.
The children were transported to "appropriate care facilities" for burn injuries.
A cause has not been determined at this point. The Indiana Fire Marshal's Office is on scene investigating.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
