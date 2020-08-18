LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting and wreck on New Cut Road Monday night.
Around 11 p.m., police responded to a wreck/shooting on New Cut Road, near Iroquois Park. When officers arrived they found a wrecked car. Two males were found dead with gunshot wounds. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff says their cause of death is still under investigation. Two other males were shot and taken to U of L Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
