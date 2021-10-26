LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died in an apartment fire Monday night in southern Indiana.
The fire occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Windridge Drive in Madison, Indiana. Fire officials said the flames were already intense when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Two people died in the fire, according to officials who recovered their bodies. The names of those victims have not been released.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
