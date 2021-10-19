LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky men have pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Dalton Crase and Troy Williams made a deal last week that included pleading guilty to demonstrating in a Capitol building. The men told investigators they went inside the Capitol building after the doors were breached but didn’t participate in any violence or vandalism, court records said.
Williams told investigators that while inside the Capitol, he told Crase that, "If these people start fighting the cops and getting crazy, we’re leaving," according to court records.
Crase, meanwhile, said, "Even though we didn’t participate in violence, I think it was dumb that we went in," investigators wrote in the complaint.
Investigators learned of Crase’s and Williams' trip to the Capitol from another person who had planned to travel with them but fell ill and didn’t go.
The Lexington men originally pleaded not guilty in February. Now, they're set for sentencing Jan. 13, a little more than a year after the riots.
