LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky men have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were arrested by the FBI in Lexington, the agency announced Monday. The men told investigators they went inside the Capitol building after the doors were breached but didn’t participate in any violence or vandalism, court records said.
The two men face charges of aiding and abetting, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in federal court.
Williams told investigators that while inside the Capitol, he told Crase that "If these people start fighting the cops and getting crazy, we’re leaving," according to court records.
Crase, meanwhile, said, "Even though we didn’t participate in violence, I think it was dumb that we went in," investigators wrote in the complaint.
Investigators learned of Crase’s and Williams' trip to the Capitol from another person who had planned to travel with them but fell ill and didn’t go.
The FBI’s Louisville office has charged seven Kentuckians and a University of Kentucky student in connection with the riot in support of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol.
Damon Beckley was arrested Jan. 16 in Cub Run, Kentucky, just two days after he spoke with WDRB News about his experience inside the Capitol during the riot. Beckley identified himself in a now-viral interview outside the Capitol while an angry mob of Trump supporters continued to storm the building. Beckley was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville.
Robert Bauer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed against him in federal court. Bauer told FBI investigators that, after he entered the Capitol, a police officer inside the shook his hand and said, "It’s your house now," the criminal complaint says.
Chad Barrett Jones, from Cox Creek, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 16 in Louisville. A criminal complaint filed against Jones in federal court says he faces charges of assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, destruction of government property over $1,000, obstruction of justice and unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. FBI investigators allege Jones used a flagpole to try to break through a door leading into a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers during the riot.
Michael Sparks of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstructing law enforcement. Documents released by the FBI contain screenshots from videos showing a man they believe to be Sparks breaking a window at the Capitol and climbing inside.
Jordan Revlett was arrested Jan. 25 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Revlett is accused of unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville. The FBI arrest warrant claims Revlett posted a 42-second Snapchat video that shows "a chaotic and noisy scene of a stream of people ascending the steps to an entrance of the Capitol building."
