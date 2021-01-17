LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a University of Kentucky senior on multiple federal charges related to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol nearly two weeks ago.
A criminal complaint and warrant was filed Saturday in federal court for Gracyn Courtright, who is originally from West Virginia, on the following charges:
- Entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
- Theft of government property (under $1,000)
According to court documents, Courtright was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through various images and videos that placed her inside the Capitol on the day of the riot, including screenshots of photos and direct messages from her now-deleted Instagram account that were sent to the FBI.
Those screenshots include a photo posted to the account around Jan. 6 of Courtright with the caption "Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO," according to court documents.
Additional screenshots in the complaint show an Instagram conversation between Courtright and a witness in which she said "it's history idc ... I thought it was cool." The witness is shown responding to Courtright "What you did was treason," to which she responded "idk what treason is."
The FBI also reviewed screenshots of photos and videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account believed to belong to Courtright.
A photo published by The Washington Post is also cited in the criminal complaint that "appears to show" Courtright in a crowd in the halls of the Capitol. The FBI compared the photo to a video she had posted that was taken "during approximately the same time that this photo was captured," according to court documents. She was identified by a hat she was wearing with a yellow band.
Courtright was also seen in surveillance video entering the Capitol building and on the second floor walking up the steps near the Senate Chamber carrying a "Members Only" sign, which was taken away from her by law enforcement before she exited the building.
An article about Courtright from UK's student newspaper, The Kentucky Kernel, which detailed her involvement in the riots, is also named in the court documents as a source used to identify her.
Courtright is thought to be at her father's home in West Virginia. In a Jan. 12 interview with the FBI, detailed in the criminal complaint, he "acknowledged" her involvement in the Capitol riots and "stated that she would cooperate with law enforcement."
Two days later, the FBI went to Courtright's father's West Virginia home to interview her, though her father "indicated that he did not feel comfortable" allowing her to provide a statement "unless she was notified she would not get in trouble for her actions," the court document states.
Courtright's father told federal agents his daughter had traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a party and stay with friends from high school who live in the area. He also said she was "in the front of the crowd during President Donald Trump's speech" and "made it to the Capitol" an hour later, according to the complaint, but "did not remember" which side of the Capitol she was on.
"Her father stated that she had recalled walking up a ramp prior to entering the Capitol and was able to walk in. The father concluded by stating that if his daughter was charged with a crime, he would assist in ensuring she turned herself in to authorities," the complaint continued.
As of Sunday night, Courtright had not yet been taken into custody.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.