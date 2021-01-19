LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown, Kentucky, man charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot has been arrested.
According to the Louisville branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Michael Sparks is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstructing law enforcement.
Sparks is in federal custody at the Oldham County Detention Center after being arrested Tuesday.
Documents released by the FBI contain screenshots from videos showing a man they believe to be Sparks breaking a window at the Capitol and climbing inside.
A tipster confirmed to the FBI that it was Sparks and shared screenshots from his Facebook page, where he posted about being in Washington.
January 19, 2021
A warrant was issued in federal court for Sparks' arrest Sunday. According to a criminal complaint, the tipster told the FBI they heard Sparks discussing plans to travel to the Capitol for a rally in support of President Donald Trump and told another person, "This time we are going to shut it down."
The tipster also identified Sparks through photos and videos posted online of the riot.
The FBI also cites in the criminal complaint that Sparks had been captured on surveillance video from inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
Sparks will appear for an initial court hearing in Louisville on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.