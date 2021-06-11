LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Greyhound bus traveling from Louisville to Chicago was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 65 in northern Indiana.
Indiana State Police confirm that the crash happened Friday before 1 p.m. near the 189 mile-marker outside of Lafayette.
Sgt. Jeremy Piers tells WDRB News that a Chevy Tahoe was side-swiped in the southbound lanes of I-65, lost control, crossed the median and hit the Greyhound. The driver and passenger in the Tahoe died at the scene.
The driver and some passengers in the Greyhound bus were injured. Sgt. Piers did not know how many were hurt. Those most seriously injured were taken to hospitals in Lafayette and the surrounding area.
Greyhound released a statement offering support for all involved. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today's incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter."
Passengers that were not hurt were taken to the Indiana State Police post at Lafayette for pickup.
