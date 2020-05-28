LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two women have been arrested after police say a juvenile was offered up for prostitution online.
According to arrest reports, 19-year-old Kerra Graves and 20-year-old Qavajae Whickliffe were taken into custody early Thursday morning.
Louisville Metro Police say they discovered that a juvenile was being trafficked online, via an ad. A police detective responded to the ad and reached an agreement to pay for sexual favors from the juvenile, according to the arrest report. Arrangements were then made to transport the juvenile to a specific location, where those services would be rendered.
Police say when Graves and Whickliffe arrived at the meeting spot with the juvenile, officers were waiting for them. They were taken into custody at a hotel on Phillips Lane, near the interchange between I-264 and I-65, just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. They are goth charged with promoting human trafficking.
Whickliffe is also charged with possession of marijuana.
