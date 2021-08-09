LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Speeding landed two men in jail after police discovered hundreds of pills in their car.
Kentucky State Police and the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force pulled over Donovan Pitmon for speeding Saturday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. William Rogers III was a passenger.
A K-9 alerted at the front passenger door, where officers said they found more than 2,500 pills that looked like hydrocodone and Percocet.
All of the pills tested positive for fentanyl.
Pitmon and Rogers are both charged with importing fentanyl and trafficking.
