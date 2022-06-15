LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been federally indicted for allegedly stealing mail from U.S. Postal Service Collection boxes in Louisville and Jeffersontown.
A federal grand jury indicted Angel Martin, 23, and Brandon King, 20, for allegedly stealing mail from collection boxes on Hunsinger Lane and Billtown Road.
The pair also illegally had an "arrow key," which is a special key used to open official mail collection boxes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Surveillance video provided by the Jeffersontown Police Department appears to show a silver Toyota Corolla pull up to the blue public collection boxes at the Jeffersontown U.S. Post Office branch. Moments later, a man in a mask and a hoodie gets out of the car, unlock the side of the collection box, and grab several armfuls of packages, tossing them through the open back window of the car. He then appears to lock the collection box again and get back into the vehicle before it drives away.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Stony Brook Drive. Police said when they tried to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and South Hurstbourne Parkway, the vehicle sped off, turning into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes of South Hurstbourne Parkway.
At one point during the pursuit, police said the driver of the Toyota Corolla intentionally hit a marked police cruiser.
Police said they were eventually able to stop the vehicle. Martin, the driver of the vehicle, allegedly tried to run away, but was eventually apprehended with the help of a police K-9.
The passenger, King, was in possession of a special U.S. Postal Service key used to open the blue public collection boxes.
Police found "a voluminous amount of unopened mail from multiple postal zip codes," receipts from multiple banks detailing deposits and multiple checks that had been "washed," according to federal court documents.
Check washing is when the ink from a check is removed with chemicals "so the perpetrators can rewrite the check to another individual usually with a higher check amount than the original check amount," according to a U.S. Postal Inspector.
Police also found markers and pens that they said were used on the checks, a printer and a bottle of Acetone, which they said can be used to "wash" the checks.
The thefts occurred on May 27, May 31, June 1 and June 6, according to Jeffersontown Police.
"We’re still working to figure out how they got the arrow keys that belongs to the box," Det. Mike Lauder, with the Jeffersontown Police Department, previously told WDRB. "Checks that were mailed, they’re subsequently being forged and then cashed. A lot of times at an out-of-town bank."
Both men are indicted on the charges of conspiring to steal from an authorized depository for mail matter, post office, letter box, and mail receptacle and unlawful possession of a key suited to locks on authorized receptacles for the deposit and delivery of mail matter.
They both face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison if they are convicted of the crimes.
The case remains under investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Jeffersontown Police Department.
