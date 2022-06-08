Surveillance video provided by the Jeffersontown Police Department appears to show a silver Toyota Corolla in June 2022 pull up to the blue public collection boxes at the Jeffersontown U.S. Post Office branch. Moments later, a man in a mask and a hoodie get out of the car, unlock the side of the collection box, and grab several armfuls of packages, tossing them through the open back window of the car. He then appears to lock the collection box again and get back into the vehicle before it drives away.