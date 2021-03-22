ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first of several mini-roundabouts is set to be constructed at two intersections on Main Street in Elizabethtown this summer.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the mini-roundabouts will be installed at the intersections of Poplar and Main streets as well as Crutcher and Main streets.
The two locations are the first of seven potential intersections KYTC is targeting.
“They have that mountable middle in them," KYTC District 4 Spokesperson Chris Jessie said. "There will be signage in advance. The lanes will be delayed a little bit on the approach of each side of these.”
KYTC said the intersections that are being considered all have a high collision rate given their volume of traffic and size. The transportation cabinet said mini-roundabouts decrease overall collisions by around 30% with a 75% reduction in injury collisions.
“Just like any other traffic circle or roundabout, it keeps the flow of traffic moving," Jessie said. "With the two in succession on East Main Street there in Elizabethtown, we’re going to create a calming effect as traffic sometimes comes in probably over the speed limit a little bit.”
However, some local residents aren't thrilled with the new project. Ron Hines operates a law firm inside of a historical building near the Poplar and Main streets intersection. The building is the first brick home constructed in Elizabethtown, was built between 1801 and 1803. He worries the project will cut into the historic property.
"I want to preserve the integrity of that," he said. "I don't want it to be destroyed by somebody's new idea to make this a different town."
Hines added that he believes traffic issues would get worse with a roundabout.
"I don't see what the benefit is," he said. "It doesn't help the flow of traffic. It'll actually cause more accidents. There's very few accidents at this intersection. It's well-marked by stop signs four ways. In a roundabout, you don't have that. There'll be a lot (of accidents), especially in the first few years. People aren't used to that."
KYTC said it won't have to acquire any more right of way for the first two projects and is hopeful that residents will come around to the new plans.
"Maybe there's a little skepticism up front, folks aren't quite so sure, and then as they start to see them in action, after they've had an opportunity to drive through them a few times, they can see the benefit for themselves," Jessie said. "We're hoping that's the case here."
Work on the first two mini-roundabouts is expected to be completed sometime this summer.
