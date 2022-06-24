LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a fiery crash near Louisville's airport.
Officers from the 7th Division responded to a call of a single vehicle collision around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to a news release.
Police say a vehicle was southbound on Grade Lane between Fern Valley Road and Outer Loop when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
The driver and passenger, both females, died at the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
The ages and names of the victims are not known at this time.
