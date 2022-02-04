LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead Friday in what investigators believe may be a murder-suicide outside a home near Taylorsville.
Deputies with the Spencer County Sheriff's Department responded to a home on Glenview Drive, near Taylorsville Lake, just after 4 p.m. Friday on a report that someone saw two people laying on the porch.
Sheriff Scott Herndon said deputies found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds. He also said deputies have responded to the home a couple of times before.
"Check on your neighbors, check on your friends," Herndon said. "If you're hearing a lot of arguments or problems or situations that just doesn't seem right, you know, you don't have to be the nosy neighbor, but check on them. Be concerned about them."
Kentucky State Police is helping the sheriff's department investigate the deaths.
