LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are a few ramp closures on the Watterson Expressway scheduled for this weekend.
The I-264 East and West ramps to 65 south will close at 9 p.m. Friday night. They won't reopen until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Crews are replacing a concrete slab and performing subgrade repairs. Detours will be posted during that time.
There will be no entry to southbound I-65 East or West during the closure.
The duration of the construction could be adjusted depending on weather and other unforeseen delays.
Click here to view the most up-to-date traffic information.
